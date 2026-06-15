AMETEK, Inc. $AME is Maren Capital LLC's 4th Largest Position

Maren Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,337 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises 9.7% of Maren Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maren Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of AMETEK worth $179,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $226.97 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.43 and a 52-week high of $243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.56.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut AMETEK from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.33.

View Our Latest Report on AME

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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