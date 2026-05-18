AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 3,051.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,341 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.17% of AMETEK worth $80,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AMETEK this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for AMETEK to $8.07 per share from $7.97, signaling stronger expected performance in the current year.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for AMETEK to $8.07 per share from $7.97, signaling stronger expected performance in the current year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its FY2027 estimate to $8.47 per share and FY2028 estimate to $9.10, reinforcing a favorable longer-term earnings outlook.

The firm also increased its FY2027 estimate to $8.47 per share and FY2028 estimate to $9.10, reinforcing a favorable longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Other revisions were slightly higher for several near-term periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, which may support sentiment that AMETEK can keep delivering steady growth.

Other revisions were slightly higher for several near-term periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, which may support sentiment that AMETEK can keep delivering steady growth. Neutral Sentiment: A recent article highlighted “2 reasons to watch AME and 1 to stay cautious,” suggesting investors are weighing both the company’s growth opportunities and potential risks.

A recent article highlighted “2 reasons to watch AME and 1 to stay cautious,” suggesting investors are weighing both the company’s growth opportunities and potential risks. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha also noted AMETEK’s effort to broaden its aerospace and defense footprint, which could be a strategic growth driver but is not an immediate earnings catalyst.

Seeking Alpha also noted AMETEK’s effort to broaden its aerospace and defense footprint, which could be a strategic growth driver but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some estimates were cut slightly for Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2028, which may temper enthusiasm a bit and help explain why the stock is not moving higher more aggressively.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.1%

AME stock opened at $227.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $174.43 and a one year high of $243.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. AMETEK's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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