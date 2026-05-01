AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,201 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.05% of AMETEK worth $24,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,585 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 760,410 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,444,000 after purchasing an additional 695,419 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 785,020 shares of the technology company's stock worth $147,584,000 after acquiring an additional 631,649 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $118,311,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,349,000 after buying an additional 508,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.67.

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AMETEK Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE AME opened at $236.11 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $225.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $242.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

AMETEK News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AMETEK this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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