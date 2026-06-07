AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,065 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of AMETEK worth $36,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in AMETEK by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $270.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $227.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.54 and a 200-day moving average of $219.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.43 and a 12-month high of $243.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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