AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,990 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 703,489 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.47% of AMETEK worth $223,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.43 and a 1-year high of $243.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $227.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price target on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

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About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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