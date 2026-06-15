AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,628 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $226.97 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $228.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AMETEK from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AME

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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