AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,800 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 0.8% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 268,096 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $1,653,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $197,085,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $118,311,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 33.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE AME opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.43 and a 1-year high of $243.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $227.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Barclays increased their target price on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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