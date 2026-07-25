AMETEK, Inc. $AME Stock Position Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,813 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,370 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 1.3% of Gabelli Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.41% of AMETEK worth $199,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 878.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.29.

View Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AME stock opened at $242.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.61 and a 12-month high of $244.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50 day moving average is $231.91 and its 200 day moving average is $227.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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