AMF Tjanstepension AB Boosts Holdings in Aon plc $AON

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.06% of AON worth $39,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,171,049 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,117,960,000 after purchasing an additional 191,658 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,252,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,323,850,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,291,048,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of AON by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,852,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,770,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,141,363 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,810,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $409.00 to $406.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $416.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $402.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 15,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,527,440. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting AON

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

AON Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of AON opened at $356.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $304.59 and a 1 year high of $381.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $327.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.78.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 43.50%. AON's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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