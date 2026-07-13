AMF Tjanstepension AB Boosts Stake in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,117 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Nextpower were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Nextpower in the 1st quarter valued at $2,378,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextpower during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextpower in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nextpower by 7,807.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 102,560 shares of the company's stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 101,263 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nextpower by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,461 shares of the company's stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

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Nextpower Stock Performance

NXT stock opened at $111.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company's 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.28. Nextpower Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $163.13.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.26 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nextpower

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 26,077 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $3,513,093.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 931,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,480,767.68. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 62,670 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $8,162,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 426,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,547,326.75. This represents a 12.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nextpower from $114.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nextpower from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nextpower from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price objective on Nextpower in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nextpower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $148.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nextpower

Nextpower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report).

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