AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 17,302 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $75,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $518,368,000 after buying an additional 4,113,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $129.83 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here