AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 87,139 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,669,234 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 87,139 shares during the quarter. Rollins comprises approximately 1.3% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.76% of Rollins worth $195,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,297,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,850,361 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $771,279,000 after buying an additional 575,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,163,847 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $608,256,000 after buying an additional 626,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,089,189 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $365,473,000 after buying an additional 461,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,669,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ROL shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rollins from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 target price on Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $46.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.97%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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