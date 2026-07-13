AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 9,851 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,833 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Shopify were worth $41,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $122.54 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.58. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $182.19.

Key Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Shopify from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

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