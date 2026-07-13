AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 319,418 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in First Solar were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $761,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,206 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 60.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $375,122,000 after purchasing an additional 854,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,215,461 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $578,791,000 after purchasing an additional 189,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,040,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of First Solar by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,427,105 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $372,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100,908 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $227.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.60. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.85 and a 52 week high of $320.95.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.73%.The company's revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $90,564.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 10,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,504.48. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $88,192.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 10,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,244,492.67. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $211.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded First Solar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on First Solar from $228.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

First Solar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on First Solar to $270 from $250 and maintained a positive rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Benzinga report on Susquehanna price target increase

Susquehanna raised its price target on First Solar to $270 from $250 and maintained a positive rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted First Solar as a strong value stock, which may support the longer-term investment case but is unlikely to move the shares on its own. Zacks value stock article

Zacks highlighted First Solar as a strong value stock, which may support the longer-term investment case but is unlikely to move the shares on its own. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued class-action reminders and lead-plaintiff deadline alerts tied to First Solar, reinforcing legal uncertainty and potential investor concern around the company. Newsfile class action alert

Multiple law firms issued class-action reminders and lead-plaintiff deadline alerts tied to First Solar, reinforcing legal uncertainty and potential investor concern around the company. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also tied the stock’s weakness to the earlier steep selloff and reduced 2026 guidance, which continues to hang over sentiment. PR Newswire class action alert

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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