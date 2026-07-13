AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,154 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $61,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,589 shares of the company's stock worth $52,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $406.45 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $330.00 and a one year high of $556.52. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $397.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $588.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $497.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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