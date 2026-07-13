AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 87,168 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 3.3% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.41% of Prologis worth $503,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 6,069.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,158,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 70,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 154,542 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Key Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.0%

PLD stock opened at $140.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.37. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $150.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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