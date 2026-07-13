AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $27.05 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,989 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.13% of Humana worth $27,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 460.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,192 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Humana by 58.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts: Sign Up

Humana Trading Up 0.1%

HUM opened at $392.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $415.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $338.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The company had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Humana's payout ratio is 37.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Humana from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $300.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $217.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $303.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here