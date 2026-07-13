AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $44.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,085 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.06% of Cigna Group worth $44,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,790,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 13,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $900,912,000 after buying an additional 3,141,844 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Cigna Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,065,681,000 after buying an additional 1,833,389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,638,191 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $450,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,763,295 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,136,699,000 after purchasing an additional 972,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

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Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $293.36 on Monday. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $315.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.67 and a 200 day moving average of $279.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.74 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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