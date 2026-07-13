AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $45.18 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,074 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.09% of Entergy worth $45,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $17,225,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $115.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seaport Research Partners cut Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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