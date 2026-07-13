AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,628 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,863 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.91% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $65,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $915,577.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,913,202.60. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $33,308.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $557,954.04. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 45,310 shares of company stock worth $3,873,881 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $80.86 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $171.15. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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