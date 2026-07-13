AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 4,425 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,495 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $119,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 13,391 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,024,921,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $972.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $986.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE GS opened at $1,056.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $311.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,017.99 and its 200-day moving average is $938.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $691.30 and a one year high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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