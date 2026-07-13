AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 46,220 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910,053 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for 1.5% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.07% of CocaCola worth $221,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triglav Investments D.O.O. lifted its position in CocaCola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 38,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in CocaCola by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 72,787 shares of the company's stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in CocaCola by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 17,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 21.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,412,772.64. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $83.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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