AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,238 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.08% of Sempra Energy worth $53,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 24,074 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 19,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $94.09 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.17. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,107,013.10. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $724,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,278,600.20. This represents a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,261,207. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sempra Energy

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Further Reading

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