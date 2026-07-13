AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 9,976 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,691 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 9,976 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Danaher were worth $67,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,681,334 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $6,345,529,000 after buying an additional 472,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,177,386,000 after buying an additional 1,487,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,973,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,656,595,000 after buying an additional 1,334,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,451,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,904 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,177,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.0%

DHR opened at $199.11 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.93 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.59 and a 200-day moving average of $199.27. The stock has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Danaher's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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