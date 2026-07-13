AMF Tjanstepension AB Takes $1.12 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,772 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $82,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $193.50 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business's fifty day moving average price is $180.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.16.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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