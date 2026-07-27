AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 6,172 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,345 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,690,463,000 after buying an additional 4,275,942 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.91.

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Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $232.11 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company's fifty day moving average price is $248.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 140,425 shares of company stock worth $37,715,464 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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