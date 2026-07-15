AMG National Trust Bank Buys New Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,440 shares of the company's stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.86. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.J. M. Smucker's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.46%.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 5,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $645,409.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,865,175.31. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $403,111.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,297,523.95. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,914. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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