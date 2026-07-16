AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 46,598 Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 200,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $1,212,000. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 776,955 shares of the company's stock worth $33,673,000 after buying an additional 69,318 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 651.7% during the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 34,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $1,938,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dynatrace from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush set a $48.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.85.

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Dynatrace Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE DT opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The business had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

See Also

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