AMG National Trust Bank Has $13.82 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,673 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 51,647 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in CocaCola were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola declared its 64th consecutive annual dividend increase, reinforcing its status as a Dividend King and appealing to income-focused investors. Article Title

Coca-Cola declared its 64th consecutive annual dividend increase, reinforcing its status as a Dividend King and appealing to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and Evercore ISI were both reported as bullish on KO, with Bank of America seeing about 15% upside and Evercore reiterating a buy rating, which can support investor confidence. Article Title

Bank of America and Evercore ISI were both reported as bullish on KO, with Bank of America seeing about 15% upside and Evercore reiterating a buy rating, which can support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Coca-Cola as a low-beta defensive stock as geopolitical tensions and market volatility increase demand for stable, dividend-paying names. Article Title

Analysts highlighted Coca-Cola as a low-beta defensive stock as geopolitical tensions and market volatility increase demand for stable, dividend-paying names. Positive Sentiment: Coverage on Coca-Cola’s digital push suggests the company is using data, personalization, and connected packaging to improve consumer engagement and repeat purchases, which could help long-term growth. Article Title

Coverage on Coca-Cola’s digital push suggests the company is using data, personalization, and connected packaging to improve consumer engagement and repeat purchases, which could help long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several comparison pieces versus PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Celsius kept KO in the spotlight as investors debate its valuation, yield, and defensive appeal, but these articles are mostly commentary rather than fresh company-specific catalysts.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company's 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,772.64. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here