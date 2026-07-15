AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in Amgen were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,162,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,560,249,000 after buying an additional 4,302,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,012,872,000 after buying an additional 1,287,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,665,822,000 after buying an additional 1,035,779 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Amgen by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,945 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,111,854,000 after acquiring an additional 988,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $355.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.77 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The company has a market capitalization of $191.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's 50 day moving average is $345.60 and its 200-day moving average is $349.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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