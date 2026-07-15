AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,921 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,793 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in Astrazeneca were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Astrazeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Astrazeneca by 7,317.7% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 168,752 shares of the company's stock worth $32,658,000 after acquiring an additional 166,477 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Astrazeneca by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 197 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 103,991 shares of the company's stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 64,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrazeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Astrazeneca

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Negative Sentiment: AstraZeneca is facing investor-law-firm investigations after the Wainua trial miss and the related stock drop, adding headline risk and potential litigation over alleged securities claims. Article Title

AstraZeneca is facing investor-law-firm investigations after the Wainua trial miss and the related stock drop, adding headline risk and potential litigation over alleged securities claims. Negative Sentiment: HSBC downgraded AstraZeneca and lowered its price target after the Wainua setback, saying the failure removes a central support for the company’s bullish outlook and leaves a tougher catalyst path ahead. Article Title

HSBC downgraded AstraZeneca and lowered its price target after the Wainua setback, saying the failure removes a central support for the company’s bullish outlook and leaves a tougher catalyst path ahead. Negative Sentiment: A second investor alert from Levi & Korsinsky highlighted the Wainua phase 3 miss and encouraged shareholders to seek recovery of losses, reinforcing the negative sentiment around the trial failure. Article Title

A second investor alert from Levi & Korsinsky highlighted the Wainua phase 3 miss and encouraged shareholders to seek recovery of losses, reinforcing the negative sentiment around the trial failure. Neutral Sentiment: UBS remained constructive ahead of AstraZeneca’s second-quarter results, saying it expects solid earnings but limited room for full-year guidance increases. Article Title

UBS remained constructive ahead of AstraZeneca’s second-quarter results, saying it expects solid earnings but limited room for full-year guidance increases. Positive Sentiment: AstraZeneca also announced an exclusive global licensing deal for a lung-cancer pill from China’s Dizal Pharmaceutical, paying $600 million upfront with up to $900 million in milestones. The deal could strengthen its oncology pipeline and supports longer-term growth. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of Astrazeneca from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astrazeneca has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Astrazeneca

Astrazeneca Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Astrazeneca stock opened at $164.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Astrazeneca Plc has a 12-month low of $137.23 and a 12-month high of $212.71. The company has a market capitalization of $255.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $183.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.58.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.06. Astrazeneca had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 17.19%.The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrazeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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