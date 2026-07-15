AMG National Trust Bank Invests $2.92 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 27,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $34,596,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,401,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 2.0%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $150.73 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.47 and a 200 day moving average of $166.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here