AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 14,529 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,084 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $16,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.6% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including the Golden Pass project and other developments, could lift export capacity and future cash flows, strengthening the company’s long-term growth outlook. Will ExxonMobil's Expanding LNG Portfolio Drive Long-Term Growth?

ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including the Golden Pass project and other developments, could lift export capacity and future cash flows, strengthening the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on ExxonMobil, with one report citing an average price target of $164.45, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Analysts Set ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM Target Price at $164.45 Target Price at $164.45

Analysts remain upbeat on ExxonMobil, with one report citing an average price target of $164.45, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.80 from $10.49, reinforcing expectations that earnings will stay strong over the next few years.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $147.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.31. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $611.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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