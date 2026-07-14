AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 8,519 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,370 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.44. The company has a market capitalization of $345.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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