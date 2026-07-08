Amgen Inc. $AMGN Holdings Cut by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,833 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 79,726 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $114,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received an upgrade to Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) , which signals improving earnings expectations and could help sentiment near term.

Amgen received an upgrade to , which signals improving earnings expectations and could help sentiment near term. Positive Sentiment: Biotech stocks may be getting a boost from a more favorable M&A backdrop, with Jim Cramer calling biotech “the hottest group in the market” and suggesting deal activity could accelerate.

Biotech stocks may be getting a boost from a more favorable M&A backdrop, with Jim Cramer calling biotech “the hottest group in the market” and suggesting deal activity could accelerate. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised or reaffirmed price targets on AMGN, including Truist lifting its target to $340 and Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirming a neutral stance with a $350 target, which still reflects solid long-term value expectations.

Several analysts raised or reaffirmed price targets on AMGN, including Truist lifting its target to $340 and Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirming a neutral stance with a $350 target, which still reflects solid long-term value expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Amgen’s dividend safety suggests investors are still weighing near-term headwinds against the company’s cash generation and payout profile.

Commentary on Amgen’s dividend safety suggests investors are still weighing near-term headwinds against the company’s cash generation and payout profile. Negative Sentiment: Amgen initiated broad U.S. recalls of Sensipar and Corlanor tied to CGMP deviations and contamination concerns, raising quality-control questions across multiple lots and dosage strengths.

Amgen initiated broad U.S. recalls of and tied to CGMP deviations and contamination concerns, raising quality-control questions across multiple lots and dosage strengths. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing scrutiny around Tavneos and pipeline uncertainty continue to weigh on the shares, as regulators challenge the drug’s approval and investors reassess future growth prospects.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $368.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.66. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.77 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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