Amgen Inc. $AMGN Position Boosted by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,503 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 target price on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $353.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Amgen Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $349.58 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $341.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.47. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.83 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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