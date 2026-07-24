Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,260 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $121,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 331.6% in the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $371.50 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $350.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.77 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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