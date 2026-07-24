Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,625 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Amgen worth $125,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Amgen by 29.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 11.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $371.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.77 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The stock has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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