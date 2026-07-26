Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,398 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Amgen were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $376.04 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $351.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.77 and a 1 year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here