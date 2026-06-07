Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,249 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 28,564 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Amgen were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 target price on Amgen in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $353.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Key Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Amgen Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AMGN opened at $349.58 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.83 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The company has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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