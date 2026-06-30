AMI Asset Management Corp Has $41.49 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 2.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $41,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 365.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $154.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is 106.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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