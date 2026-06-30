AMI Asset Management Corp Has $43.09 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,754 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 75,816 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $43,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $253.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank restated a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.98.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $332.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $332.88. The stock has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a PE ratio of 272.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,389 shares of company stock worth $27,570,630. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report).

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