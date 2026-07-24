Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 12,448.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,105 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 59,626 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Melius Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $535,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,443,987.60. The trade was a 27.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $358,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,693.52. This represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,450. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amkor Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amkor announced a multi-year strategic partnership with NVIDIA to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and test capacity in the U.S. for AI infrastructure. NVIDIA will also provide a prepayment to help fund the expansion, and Reuters reported the deal is worth $1.5 billion , which should support revenue visibility and strengthen Amkor’s role in AI chip supply chains. Article Title

Amkor announced a multi-year strategic partnership with to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and test capacity in the U.S. for AI infrastructure. NVIDIA will also provide a prepayment to help fund the expansion, and Reuters reported the deal is worth , which should support revenue visibility and strengthen Amkor’s role in AI chip supply chains. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage noted the NVIDIA deal helped send Amkor shares sharply higher intraday, reflecting investor enthusiasm around the company’s exposure to AI hardware spending and long-term packaging demand. Article Title

Market coverage noted the NVIDIA deal helped send Amkor shares sharply higher intraday, reflecting investor enthusiasm around the company’s exposure to AI hardware spending and long-term packaging demand. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strategic win, a Zacks-style market recap said Amkor was still down relative to the broader market in the latest session, suggesting some profit-taking or volatility after the big move. Article Title

Despite the strategic win, a Zacks-style market recap said Amkor was still down relative to the broader market in the latest session, suggesting some profit-taking or volatility after the big move. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment has been mixed: B. Riley cut its price target to $75 and kept a neutral rating, while Zacks Research upgraded the stock to strong-buy, indicating no clear consensus on near-term upside. Article Title

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Amkor Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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