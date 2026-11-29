State Street Corp lowered its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,931,906 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,529,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.59% of Amkor Technology worth $205,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 56.4% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.50 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0835. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price objective on Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Amkor Technology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Douglas A. Alexander sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,995. This trade represents a 14.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,675. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $440,970. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. The company works with semiconductor manufacturers to assemble and package chips, then test them for performance and reliability before they are incorporated into electronic products. Its services include advanced packaging, wafer bumping, flip-chip and wafer-level packaging, system-in-package solutions, and semiconductor testing. Amkor serves customers across markets such as automotive, communications, computing, consumer electronics, and industrial applications.

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