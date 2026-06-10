Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,276,329 Shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570,408 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,276,329 shares during the quarter. Circle Internet Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Circle Internet Group worth $203,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 73,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,220 shares of the company's stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 136,035 shares during the last quarter. 1888 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,660,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,620,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the company's stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion and a PE ratio of -25.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.76. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 1,034,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $85,720,396.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,018 shares in the company, valued at $167,231.66. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 56,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $4,660,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,342,316.47. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,321,337 shares of company stock valued at $113,478,998. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Circle Internet Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle announced that CEO Jeremy Allaire will speak at VivaTech 2026 on June 17 about the future of digital money and finance, giving the company another high-profile platform to highlight its story and strategy. Circle to Speak at VivaTech 2026

Circle announced that CEO Jeremy Allaire will speak at VivaTech 2026 on June 17 about the future of digital money and finance, giving the company another high-profile platform to highlight its story and strategy. Positive Sentiment: MassPay expanded its stablecoin payout capabilities through Circle Payments Network, a sign that Circle’s payments infrastructure is gaining additional commercial adoption. MassPay Expands Stablecoin Payout Capabilities

MassPay expanded its stablecoin payout capabilities through Circle Payments Network, a sign that Circle’s payments infrastructure is gaining additional commercial adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Circle’s cirBTC launch and progress on the CLARITY Act kept attention on the company’s long-term valuation, but also underscored that investors are still debating whether the stock’s rich multiple is justified. Circle’s cirBTC Launch And CLARITY Act Progress Test Rich Valuation

Coverage around Circle’s cirBTC launch and progress on the CLARITY Act kept attention on the company’s long-term valuation, but also underscored that investors are still debating whether the stock’s rich multiple is justified. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces focused on Circle’s valuation and its resilience versus crypto market turbulence, which may be influencing sentiment but do not change the near-term fundamentals directly. Circle Internet Group Valuation After Rival Stablecoin Plans Spark Volatility

Several market commentary pieces focused on Circle’s valuation and its resilience versus crypto market turbulence, which may be influencing sentiment but do not change the near-term fundamentals directly. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares, including CEO Jeremy Allaire, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen, director Patrick Sean Neville, and insider Nikhil Chandhok. While some sales were under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans and one was tied to tax withholding, the size of the selling may still pressure sentiment. Insider sales filings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Compass Point reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Circle Internet Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Circle Internet Group wasn't on the list.

While Circle Internet Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here