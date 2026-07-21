Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 73,607 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,630 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 73,607 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $60,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15,000.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $91.99 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Insider Transactions at Alibaba Group

In other Alibaba Group news, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $2,126,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 280,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,408,026.40. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Fan (Fj) Jiang sold 13,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $164,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,065.70. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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