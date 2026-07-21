Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $105.78 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,975 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 44,653 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.5% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $105,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue growth, strong margins, and raised full-year guidance, reinforcing that AI chip demand remains robust.

TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue growth, strong margins, and raised full-year guidance, reinforcing that AI chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries and analyst notes argue the post-earnings pullback may be a buying opportunity, citing sustained AI-driven growth and expanding leading-edge production.

Several bullish commentaries and analyst notes argue the post-earnings pullback may be a buying opportunity, citing sustained AI-driven growth and expanding leading-edge production. Positive Sentiment: The company said demand for AI chips should stay strong for years, and its expanded Arizona investment underscores confidence in long-term capacity needs and customer demand. Reuters article on AI demand and Arizona investment

The company said demand for AI chips should stay strong for years, and its expanded Arizona investment underscores confidence in long-term capacity needs and customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage citing billionaire investors and “AI capex winners” has kept TSMC in the spotlight as one of the clearest beneficiaries of the AI buildout.

Coverage citing billionaire investors and “AI capex winners” has kept TSMC in the spotlight as one of the clearest beneficiaries of the AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles frame the move as a valuation and positioning reset after a strong run, suggesting part of the recent weakness may reflect profits being taken rather than a change in fundamentals. Seeking Alpha article on what was priced in

Some articles frame the move as a valuation and positioning reset after a strong run, suggesting part of the recent weakness may reflect profits being taken rather than a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried the extra $100 billion Arizona plan could pressure near-term profit margins, especially with construction labor and infrastructure constraints.

Investors are worried the extra $100 billion Arizona plan could pressure near-term profit margins, especially with construction labor and infrastructure constraints. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor weakness and bear-market concerns in the sector are also weighing on sentiment, even though TSMC’s own results remain strong.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:TSM opened at $402.49 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.70 and a 1 year high of $479.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $426.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The company had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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