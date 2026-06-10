Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $31.72 Million Position in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,820 shares of the company's stock after selling 95,703 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Global-e Online worth $31,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 73.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,955 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Global-e Online Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Global-e Online to an "accumulate" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Global-e Online from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.92.

View Our Latest Report on Global-e Online

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global-e Online news, COO Shahar Tamari sold 7,874 shares of Global-e Online stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $260,550.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 4,017,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $132,929,445.81. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Nir Debbi sold 9,233 shares of Global-e Online stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $311,152.10. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 4,559,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,654,004.20. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,220 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,640. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global-e Online Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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