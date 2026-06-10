Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $318.80 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941,504 shares of the company's stock after selling 720,814 shares during the period. Roku accounts for approximately 3.7% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.99% of Roku worth $318,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roku alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $120.91 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $133.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business's revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, SVP Christopher T. Handman sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $381,652.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $763,305.48. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $556,889.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,502,858.74. This trade represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 667,168 shares of company stock worth $75,218,573 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roku, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roku wasn't on the list.

While Roku currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here