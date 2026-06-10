Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $515.12 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,555,755 shares of the company's stock after selling 822,243 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 6.0% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Robinhood Markets worth $515,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 24.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,521,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 103.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,617,004,000 after buying an additional 16,375,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,160,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,412,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,001,000 after buying an additional 2,157,372 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 48.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,157,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $881,608,000 after buying an additional 2,011,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $768,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,281,759.61. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 571,602 shares valued at $41,959,746. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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